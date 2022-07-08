Inflation ousts COVID-19 as Americans' top worry

Americans' anxiety about COVID-19 continues to decline as their concern about the economy intensifies, with 87 percent indicating they are anxious or very anxious about inflation.

The findings come from the American Psychiatric Association's Healthy Minds Monthly Poll, which was conducted by Morning Consult between June 18 and June 20 among a sample of 2,210 adults.

Respondents' anxiety about inflation was up 8 percentage points from the previous month, while anxiety about COVID-19 fell 2 percentage points in the same time period, from 49 percent to 47 percent.

Americans are also more worried about a potential loss of income (51 percent) than gun violence (35 percent) or a natural disaster (29 percent) personally happening to them. Anxiety around reproductive rights was at about 50 percent, but the poll was conducted before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Hispanic adults (66 percent), mothers (65 percent), millennials (63 percent) and Gen Zers (62 percent) were among the groups most likely to be concerned about a loss of income.