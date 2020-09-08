Illinois hospital claims it will lose $30M in revenue if competitor builds clinic

Mattoon, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital wants to demolish and replace its SBL Bonutti Clinic in Effingham, Ill., but the plan is facing opposition, according to The Pantagraph.

HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham is challenging the scope of the $35 million project, claiming it will result in duplicate services in the area. HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital says it would lose more than $30 million in revenue if Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital builds the new clinic, which will consolidate several services in one facility, according to the report.

During a public hearing Sept. 2 before the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, Illinois State Senator Dale Righter said HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital's claims are baseless.

"After my review of the application and other materials available, there is no evidence to support such a claim," he said, according to The Pantagraph.

Several physicians and local residents also spoke at the meeting on Sept. 2. Some support the $35 million project, while others said it will result in financial strain for HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is expected to review information submitted by those on both sides on Sept. 22, according to the report.



