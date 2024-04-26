How Tufts CEO aims to overcome 'fragmented', 'high-cost' healthcare market

Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine has partnered with population health company Navvis to scale value-based capabilities across its system, which includes an academic medical center, three community hospitals, a home health organization and more than 2,300 physicians.

The partnership aims to accelerate Tufts' shift to value-based care and help address physician burnout, prioritize high-quality patient care and maintain cost savings by integrating care delivery across all settings.

"Investing in the future of healthcare and in our communities has never been more important, and we have a profound obligation to address systemic challenges facing our care teams and ultimately our patients," Tufts CEO Michael Dandorph said in an April 25 news release. "Our goal in partnership with Navvis is to address the current fragmented and high-cost market and find new ways to deliver a more seamless and cost-effective standard of care. This isn't just about evolving business models; it's about fundamentally transforming all aspects of how we deliver care."

The collaboration aims to drive a more efficient, equitable and patient-centric care model by restoring joy in the practice of medicine by providing physicians and care teams the right support; accelerating growth through risk management for a sustainable financial model; ensuring equity in care access for all patients in Massachusetts; and creating partnerships with clinicians, payers and employers.

"In an environment shifting from volume to value, high-performance health systems recognize that the incentives driving healthcare must change," Navvis CEO Mike Farrissaidsaid. "A value-based approach to care is the new expectation of how all care should be delivered. We're uniting to demonstrate that the best way to grow is by delivering quality care that's accessible, affordable, and patient-centric."