How labor costs are tracking at 30 health systems

While the healthcare industry continues to deal with ongoing physician shortages and a mixture of hospital margins, many health systems are investing more into their healthcare workforce to help reduce and improve their total expenses and operating margins.

Here's how 30 health systems' labor costs are tracking based on the results of their most recent financial documents.

1. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

2023 employee compensation and benefits: $6.9 billion (+15.8% year over year)

2. Orlando (Fla.) Health

Salaries and benefits: $2.9 billion (+14% YOY)

*For the year ended Sept. 30, according to its financial report

3. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Salaries and employee benefits: $2.2 billion (+11.3% YOY)

*For the nine months ended Sept. 30

4. Scripps Health (San Diego)

Wages and benefits: $1.8 billion (+11% YOY)

*For the fiscal year ending Sept. 30

5. SSM Health (St. Louis)

2023 salaries and benefits: $4.5 billion. (+9.9% YOY)

6. Cleveland Clinic

2023 salaries, wages and benefits: $8.4 billion (+9% YOY)

7. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

2023 salary and wages: $2.1 billion (+9% YOY)

8. Allina Health (Minneapolis)

2023 salaries and benefits $3.4 billion (+6.9% YOY)

9. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

2023 salaries and benefits: $29.5 billion (+6.5% YOY)

10. Tufts Medicine (Boston)

Salaries and wages: $1.3 billion (+6.5% YOY)

*For the year ended Sept. 30

11. UPMC (Pittsburgh)

2023 salaries, professional fees and benefits: $9.7 billion (+6.4% YOY)

12. Banner Health (Phoenix)

2023 salaries, benefits and contract labor: $6 billion (+6.4% YOY)

13. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

2023 salaries and benefits: $1.4 billion (+6.4% YOY)

14. Providence (Renton, Wash.)

2023 salaries and benefits: $15.2 billion (+6.3% YOY)

15. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2023 salaries and benefits: $10.5 billion (+6.1% YOY)

16. Henry Ford Health (Detroit, Mich.)

2023 salaries, wages and employee benefits: $3.3 billion (+6% YOY)

17. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio)

2023 salaries and wages: $1.2 billion (+6% YOY)

18. Mass General Brigham (Boston)

Accrued employee compensation and benefits: $9.7 billion (+5.6% YOY)

*For the year ended Sept. 30, according to its financial report

19. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

2023 salaries, wages and benefits: $7.1 billion (+5.1% YOY)

20. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

Expenses, salaries and benefits $2.3 billion (+5% YOY)

*For the nine months ending Sept. 30

21. Montefiore (New York City)

2023 salaries and wages: $3.2 billion (+4.5% YOY)

22. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

2023 employee compensation: $6.2 billion (+4.2% YOY)

23. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

2023 salaries and benefits: $3.5 billion (+4.1% YOY)

24. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

2023 salaries, wages and benefits: $9.1 billion (+3.4% YOY)

25. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

2023 salaries, wages and fringe benefits: $2.6 billion (+3% YOY)

26. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)

2023 salaries, wages and employee benefits: $1.5 billion (+2.6% YOY)



27. Ascension (St. Louis)

2023 salaries and wages: $11.8 billion (+2.5% YOY)

28. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

2023 salaries and benefits: $5.4 billion (+1.6% YOY)

29. IU Health (Indianapolis)

2023 salaries, wages and benefits: $4.6 billion (+1.2% YOY)

30. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

2023 salaries and benefits: $18.3 billion (+0.7% YOY)