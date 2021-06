How HCA's trauma activation fees compare across 14 states

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's average activation fees can be up to $50,000 per patient, according to Kaiser Health News.

In its report, KHN used 2020 data on trauma-team activation charges, or HCPCS code G0390, to compare the average trauma activation fee of HCA trauma centers versus non-HCA trauma centers. Data came from Hospital Pricing Specialists and Medicare outpatient claims.

Here is how the fees stack up in 14 states, listed by highest average activation fee from an HCA trauma center:

Nevada

Average HCA fee: $53,153

Average non-HCA fee: $27,507

Kansas

Average HCA fee: $49,232

Average non-HCA fee: $3,320

Louisiana

Average HCA fee: $40,504

Average non-HCA fee: $7,232

California

Average HCA fee: $38,894

Average non-HCA fee: $18,253

Idaho

Average HCA fee: $29,312

Average non-HCA fee: $2,574

Texas

Average HCA fee: $28,514

Average non-HCA fee: $6,691

Florida

Average HCA fee: $28,404

Average non-HCA fee: $8,533

Indiana

Average HCA fee: $18,360

Average non-HCA fee: $9,304

New Hampshire

Average HCA fee: $17,000

Average non-HCA fee: $2,449

Tennessee

Average HCA fee: $15,391

Average non-HCA fee: $7,345

Georgia

Average HCA fee: $15,000

Average non-HCA fee: $7,485

Virginia

Average HCA fee: $12,176

Average non-HCA fee: $6,282

Utah

Average HCA fee: $9,824

Average non-HCA fee: $4,103

North Carolina

Average HCA fee: $9,187

Average non-HCA fee: $5,175

View the full report here.