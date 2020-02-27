How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in Q4

Major for-profit hospital operators produced mixed financial results in the fourth quarter of 2019.

1. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems reported revenues of $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, down 4.8 percent from the same period a year earlier. CHS ended the fourth quarter of last year with a net loss of $373 million, compared to a net loss of $328 million in the same quarter of 2018.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare said revenues increased 10.2 percent year over year to $13.5 billion. The company ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with net income of $1.1 billion, up less than 1 percent from the same period of 2018.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare reported revenues of $4.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 4 percent from the same period a year earlier. The company reported net income of $2 million in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to a net loss of $5 million in the same period of 2018.

4. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services' revenues totaled $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $2.8 billion in the same period a year earlier. UHS ended the fourth quarter of last year with net income of $245.2 million, up from $158 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

