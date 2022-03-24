Hospitals urge Congress for additional COVID-19 relief through 4 programs

The American Hospital Association is pushing for immediate additional COVID-19 relief from Congress, stating in a March 23 letter that there is still a "significant need" for financial assistance.

"The recent surge of cases and hospitalizations abroad fueled by the omicron variant known as BA.2 serves as a critical warning: The battle is not over, and hospitals and health systems continue to need resources and flexibilities to care for patients and protect communities," stated the letter addressed to Sen. Charles Schumer, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

The AHA specifically requested assistance through four programs:

1. Provider Relief Fund: The AHA is pushing for an extension on the deadline for spending previously distributed relief funds and for additional funds to providers who lost money from the delta and omicron variants.

2. Medicare sequester relief: The AHA is urging an extension to Medicare sequester relief until the COVID-19 public health emergency ends or Dec. 31, 2022, "whichever is later."

3. Medicare accelerated and advance payments: The AHA is requesting a suspension of repayments for six months and a recoupment after the suspension at 25 percent of Medicare claims payments for the following 12 months.

4. COVID-19 waivers: The AHA is pressing for an extension to the COVID-19 waiver program so providers can work to improve care delivery with more flexibility.

Read the full letter here.