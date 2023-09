Hospital revenue: 36 statistics

Hospital revenues dropped nationally in July versus June but have increased year over year, according to the Kaufman Hall "National Hospital Flash Report."

The report, released Aug. 28, included data from more than 1,300 hospitals across the U.S.

Here are 36 statistics on hospital net and gross operating revenues both nationally and by region.

National

Net operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -9 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 7 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 6 percent

Gross operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -6 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 8 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 9 percent

West

Net operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -8 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 5 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 6 percent

Gross operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -6 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 7 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 8 percent

Midwest

Net operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -10 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 4 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 4 percent

Gross operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -7 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 7 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 6 percent

South

Net operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -9 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 9 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 7 percent

Gross operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -6 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 10 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 11 percent

Northeast/Mid-Atlantic

Net operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -10 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 5 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 7 percent

Gross operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -7 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 7 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 10 percent

Great Plains

Net operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -9 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 10 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 7 percent

Gross operating revenue per calendar day

July 2023 vs. June 2023: -7 percent

July 2023 vs. July 2022: 8 percent

First half of 2023 vs. first half of 2022: 10 percent