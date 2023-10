Hospital profitability: 48 statistics

The average hospital operating margin in August rose slightly from July and has increased year over year by 8 percent, according to the latest "Kaufman Hall National Flash Report."

Geographical differences, however, were sometimes stark in their contrast. While most regions were struggling with year-to-date 2023 and year-to-date 2020 comparisons, for example, the South performed notably well.

The report, released Oct.1, included data from more than 1,300 hospitals across the U.S.

Here are 48 statistics on hospital profitability, focused on how operating margins and earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization margins have changed nationally and by region at various points since 2020.

National

Operating margin

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 35 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 8 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 17 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -4 percent

EBIDA

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 23 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 4 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 10 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -11 percent

West

Operating margin

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 40 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 8 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 9 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -29 percent

EBIDA

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 36 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: -2 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 3 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -28 percent

Midwest

Operating margin

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 41 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 0 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 6 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -18 percent

EBIDA

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 35 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: -3 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: -1 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -20 percent

South

Operating margin

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 33 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 20 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 39 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 27 percent

EBIDA

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 17 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 22 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 22 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 14 percent

Northeast/Mid-Atlantic

Operating margin

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 20 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 8 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 20 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 8 percent

EBIDA

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 15 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 2 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 12 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: 0 percent

Great Plains

Operating margin

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 18 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 7 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 32 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -12 percent

EBIDA

August 2023 vs. July 2023: 19 percent

August 2023 vs. August 2022: 3 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022: 15 percent

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2020: -17 percent