Hospital price transparency fines in 10 numbers

CMS is ramping up its crackdown on hospital price transparency violations, with 10 hospitals fined since July.

Here are 10 numbers to know about CMS' price transparency enforcement:

14: Number of hospitals fined for alleged price transparency violations, as of Sept. 19.

$979,000: The largest fine levied against a hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.-based UF Health North).

$56,940: The smallest fine levied against a hospital (Samaritan Hospital - Albany (N.Y.) Memorial Campus).

3: Number of consecutive months CMS has levied fines against hospitals (July-September).

6: Number of hospitals fined that have fewer than 100 beds.

2: Number of hospitals fined that have more than 500 beds.

3: Number of hospitals that have appealed their price transparency fines.

10: Number of states — plus Washington, D.C. — that have had at least one hospital fined for price transparency violations (Arkansas, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New York, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Texas).

2: Number of fined hospitals located in Puerto Rico.

3: Levels of fines CMS levies based on the number beds a facility has. Hospitals with 30 or fewer beds can receive a maximum penalty per day of $300. The maximum daily fine for hospitals with at least 31 and up to 550 beds is the number of beds times $10. For hospitals with greater than 550 beds, the maximum daily fine is $5,550.