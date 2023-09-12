Bed counts of 14 hospitals fined for price transparency violations

Fourteen hospitals have been fined for alleged price transparency violations, according to CMS' enforcement website. Six of the 14 hospitals have fewer than 100 beds.

CMS levies different civil monetary penalties on hospitals based on the number beds the facility has. Hospitals with 30 or fewer beds can receive a maximum penalty per day of $300. The maximum daily fine for hospitals with at least 31 and up to 550 beds is the number of beds times $10. For hospitals with greater than 550 beds, the maximum daily fine is $5,550.

Here are the bed counts for the 14 hospitals that have received price transparency fines from CMS, according to the notices the agency sent to the hospitals.

UF Health North (Jacksonville, Fla.): Greater than 550 beds

Northside Hospital (Atlanta): 536 beds

Holy Cross Hospital (Silver Spring, Md.): 423 beds

Saint Elizabeths Hospital (Washington, D.C.): 292 beds

Community First Medical Center (Chicago): 213 beds

Doctors' Center Hospital Bayamón (Puerto Rico): 146 beds

Betsy Johnson Hospital (Dunn, N.C.): 126 beds

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton, Ga.): 114 beds

Samaritan Hospital-Albany (N.Y.) Memorial Campus: 73 beds

Frisbie Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.H.): 58 beds

Kell West Regional Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas): 41 beds

Falls Community Hospital and Clinic (Marlin, Texas): 36 beds

Hospital General Castaner (Lares, Puerto Rico): Fewer than 30

Fulton County Hospital (Salem, Ark.): 25 beds

*CMS' letters to UF Health North and Hospital General Castaner did not specify total number of beds.