Hospital expenses per inpatient day across 50 states

Below are the adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2020, organized by hospital ownership type, in all 50 states, according to the latest statistics from Kaiser State Health Facts.

These figures, which are based on information from the 2020 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for registered U.S. community hospitals, defined as public, nonfederal, short-term general and other hospitals. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted higher to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

United States

State/local government hospitals: $2,606

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,032

For-profit hospitals: $2,300

Alabama

State/local government hospitals: $1,749

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,913

For-profit hospitals: $1,719

Alaska

State/local government hospitals: $1,658

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,156

For-profit hospitals: $3,342

Arizona

State/local government hospitals: $2,611

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,253

For-profit hospitals: $2,804

Arkansas

State/local government hospitals: $2,713

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,852

For-profit hospitals: $1,783

California

State/local government hospitals: $3,886

Nonprofit hospitals: $4,464

For-profit hospitals: $2,708

Colorado

State/local government hospitals: $2,713

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,633

For-profit hospitals: $3,153

Connecticut

State/local government hospitals: $5,557

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,251

For-profit hospitals: $2,287

Delaware

State/local government hospitals: N/A

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,391

For-profit hospitals: $1,122

Florida

State/local government hospitals: $2,435

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,866

For-profit hospitals: $2,111

Georgia

State/local government hospitals: $779

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,420

For-profit hospitals: $2,161

Hawaii

State/local government hospitals: $1,916

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,150

For-profit hospitals: N/A

Idaho

State/local government hospitals: $1,926

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,169

For-profit hospitals: $2,795

Illinois

State/local government hospitals: $3,188

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,939

For-profit hospitals: $2,474

Indiana

State/local government hospitals: $1,669

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,243

For-profit hospitals: $2,726

Iowa

State/local government hospitals: $1,789

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,791

For-profit hospitals: $1,376

Kansas

State/local government hospitals: $2,019

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,263

For-profit hospitals: $2,401

Kentucky

State/local government hospitals: $2,440

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,283

For-profit hospitals: $2,286

Louisiana

State/local government hospitals: $1,999

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,496

For-profit hospitals: $,2292

Maine

State/local government hospitals: $1,573

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,967

For-profit hospitals: $1,194

Maryland

State/local government hospitals: N/A

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,344

For-profit hospitals: $1,559

Massachusetts

State/local government hospitals: $2,598

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,651

For-profit hospitals: $2,251

Michigan

State/local government hospitals: $1,136

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,787

For-profit hospitals: $2,382

Minnesota

State/local government hospitals: $2,065

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,648

For-profit hospitals: N/A

Mississippi

State/local government hospitals: $1,157

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,424

For-profit hospitals: $1,728

Missouri

State/local government hospitals: $2,147

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,847

For-profit hospitals: $2,097

Montana

State/local government hospitals: $671

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,060

For-profit hospitals: $3,235

Nebraska

State/local government hospitals: $1,510

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,600

For-profit hospitals: $3,141

Nevada

State/local government hospitals: $3,179

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,537

For-profit hospitals: $2,186

New Hampshire

State/local government hospitals: N/A

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,238

For-profit hospitals: $3,321

New Jersey

State/local government hospitals: $1,922

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,409

For-profit hospitals: $2,250

New Mexico

State/local government hospitals: $3,466

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,259

For-profit hospitals: $2,731

New York

State/local government hospitals: $3,800

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,652

For-profit hospitals: N/A

North Carolina

State/local government hospitals: $2,389

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,603

For-profit hospitals: $2,395

North Dakota

State/local government hospitals: N/A

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,788

For-profit hospitals: $5,579

Ohio

State/local government hospitals: $3,530

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,245

For-profit hospitals: $2,291

Oklahoma

State/local government hospitals: $1,830

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,243

For-profit hospitals: $2,444

Oregon

State/local government hospitals: $4,855

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,848

For-profit hospitals: $3,290

Pennsylvania

State/local government hospitals: $926

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,859

For-profit hospitals: $2,210

Rhode Island

State/local government hospitals: N/A

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,019

For-profit hospitals: N/A

South Carolina

State/local government hospitals: $2,545

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,352

For-profit hospitals: $1,944

South Dakota

State/local government hospitals: $812

Nonprofit hospitals: $1,593

For-profit hospitals: $4,788

Tennessee

State/local government hospitals: $1,895

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,671

For-profit hospitals: $1,941

Texas

State/local government hospitals: $3,639

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,113

For-profit hospitals: $2,274

Utah

State/local government hospitals: $3,055

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,609

For-profit hospitals: $3,097

Vermont

State/local government hospitals: N/A

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,114

For-profit hospitals: N/A

Washington

State/local government hospitals: $4,294

Nonprofit hospitals: $3,803

For-profit hospitals: $4,707

West Virginia

State/local government hospitals: $1,412

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,289

For-profit hospitals: $1,171

Wisconsin

State/local government hospitals: $4,060

Nonprofit hospitals: $2,725

For-profit hospitals: $2,913

Wyoming