Hoag hospital receives $106M, largest ever donation

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received a $106 million donation from the Audrey Steele Burnand estate, The Orange County Reporter reported Sept. 14.

It is the largest donation in the hospital's history. The estate has donated $134 million to the hospital throughout the years.

The donation will be used for innovation, growth and expansion of the hospital as well as research and improved patient care, according to the report.

"The Steele family’s decades of generosity, continued by the Audrey Steele Burnand estate, have benefited the Orange County community in immeasurable ways," Flynn Andrizzi, PhD, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation, said in a statement shared with the publication. "Through this remarkable gift, they once again have demonstrated their compassion for everyone who needs outstanding medical care."

Hoag broke off a 10-year partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence earlier this year to place more focus on the community it serves, according to the publication.