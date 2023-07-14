Heritage Valley Health downgraded as operating challenges continue

Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System suffered a credit downgrade on its default rating following sustained operating challenges that are not likely to recover substantially for the foreseeable future, Fitch said July 14.

While management has plans for a financial turnaround, which should lead to some operating recovery in fiscal 2024, results are expected to remain negative over the near term with a "gradual recovery," Fitch said.

The two-hospital system was downgraded from "AA-" to "A+" and the outlook is stable. Further downgrades cannot be ruled out, Fitch said.

Heritage Valley Health operates 465 beds in its two facilities close to Pittsburgh.