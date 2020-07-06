HealthPartners to lay off 200, close clinics

Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners is eliminating 200 jobs at two of the seven clinics it's in the process of closing, according to the Star Tribune.

The health system shut down the clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not reopen the sites. HealthPartners cited financial pressures and the shift toward more telemedicine services as reasons for the closures, according to the report.

"Like all health systems, we've seen increasing financial pressures — the COVID-19 pandemic certainly exacerbated that," HealthPartners said in a statement, according to the Star Tribune. "That's why we are working even harder to make care more affordable. This plan to consolidate clinical space and reduce our brick-and-mortar footprint is part of that."

HealthPartners is laying off more than 130 employees at its clinic in Sartell, Minn., and laying off about 70 workers at Riverside Clinic in Minneapolis.

In the first quarter of 2020, HealthPartners reported an operating loss of $40.7 million on revenue of $1.6 billion, according to the report.

