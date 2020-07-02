Minnesota health system turns to telemedicine while closing 7 clinics

Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners is investing in expanded telemedicine and digital capabilities while closing seven clinics and two specialty centers permanently, according to a local ABC affiliate.



The nine-hospital health system closed the clinics and centers during the pandemic and said that they will not reopen. Instead, it will focus on telehealth after completing 300,000 virtual visits since March.



HealthPartners also has a health plan, which it is revamping to include new digital tools.



"Our response to COVID-19 has led to innovation in caring for and serving people —for today as well as into the future," said CEO Andrea Walsh.



More articles on telehealth:

'It's about people, process and tech': 1-year post launch, NewYork-Presbyterian innovation institute leaders talk telehealth growth, future

UAB, Montefiore Medical Center get $1M in telehealth funding from FCC, 10 others get $900,000+

Dr. David Blumenthal: Why telemedicine will not 'totally transform our healthcare system'





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.