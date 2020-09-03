HealthPartners net income drops $91M in first half of 2020

In the first six months of 2020, Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners recorded a net income that was $91.4 million lower than the year prior, according to recently released financial documents.

The health system recorded a net income of $17.3 million in the first half of 2020, down from $108.7 million in the same period in 2019.



HealthPartners saw its revenue hit $3.3 billion through the six months ended June 30, a decrease of 4.9 percent from the $3.4 billion recorded in the same six month period in 2019.

The health system said its health service revenue decreased $227 million in the first half of 2020, compared to last year, due to decreases in patient volumes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system's expenses decreased to $3.2 billion in the first half of 2020. This compares to $3.4 billion in the first half of 2019.

The health system said it was able to cut health services salary and employee benefit expenses by $74.2 million in the first half of 2020, and also saw a decrease in supply costs and other expenses of $64.6 million.

Overall, the system ended the first half of 2020 with an operating income of $25.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $12.4 million in 2019.

