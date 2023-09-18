Health systems shuffle CFOs

UPMC, MetroHealth and Keck Medicine of USC are among the health systems that announced new CFOs in the last month, with several hospitals also following suit as the fourth quarter approaches.

Beginning Oct. 1. Frederick Hargett will begin his role as executive vice president and CFO of Pittsburgh-based UPMC, a 40-hospital system. Mr. Hargett succeeds Edward Karlovich, who has been with UPMC since 1990 and announced his retirement earlier this year.

Mr. Hargett joins UPMC from Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, where he served as executive vice president and CFO for 15 years. Throughout his tenure,Novant grew from $1.5 billion to $8 billion in revenue and now has 16 hospitals.

Cleveland-based MetroHealth appointed Derrick Hollings executive vice president and CFO, effective Sept. 18.

Mr. Hollings has more than 30 years of financial experience at academic and safety net hospitals and served as CFO of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare for the last seven years.

He takes the reins from Geoff Himes — MetroHealth's former chief accounting officer and vice president of finance — who came out of retirement in March to serve as interim CFO.

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC appointed Chris Allen CFO, effective Aug. 31.

Mr. Allen had served as the system's interim CFO and previously was CFO of Keck Medical Center. Keck Medicine said Mr. Allen played a pivotal role in navigating the system through financial difficulties during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He previously served as CFO of Adventist Health Glendale (Calif.) Medical Center and interim CFO of the University of California Irvine Medical Center.