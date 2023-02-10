HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules

The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."

HCA wasn't the only large chain to have no hospitals in compliance; the report also noted eight other large systems with zero hospitals that met price transparency regulations. Some of the files were "onerously large" at one gigabyte or more, and others had prices posted in files that were challenging to view.

Here are all the health systems noted for having no compliant hospitals:

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 182 hospitals (173 examined)

2. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 66 hospitals (61 examined)

3. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 60 hospitals (29 examined)

4. Providence (Renton, Wash.): 52 hospitals (52 examined)

5. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): 48 hospitals (39 examined)

6. UPMC (Pittsburgh): 40 hospitals (33 examined)

7. Mercy Health: 40 hospitals (33 examined)

8. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 39 hospitals (22 examined)

9. Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 37 hospitals (38 examined)

The report considered data from 2,000 hospitals and found 24.5 percent were compliant, which was up from 16 percent in August 2022.