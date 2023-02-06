The health systems bucking the price transparency trend

Nearly a quarter of hospitals reviewed by patientrightsadvocate.org are now compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to the agency's semi-annual report released Feb. 6.

Of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed by the group, 489 (24.5 percent) are compliant, up from 319 (16 percent) in its August 2022 report.

Among 20 of the largest health systems in the country, four had more than 50 percent of their reviewed hospitals in compliance with the rules, according to the report:

1. Advocate Health (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee): 84 percent (32 out of of 38 reviewed hospitals compliant)

2. Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 73 percent (35 out of 48 reviewed hospitals compliant)

3. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 67 percent (28 out of 42 hospitals review compliant

4. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 58 percent (77 out of 132 reviewed hospitals compliant)

The American Hospital Association has pushed back against price transparency compliance reports from groups other than CMS. The AHA has argued that these groups are ignoring CMS' guidance on aspects of the rule, such as how to fill in an individual negotiated rate when such a rate does not exist due to patient services being bundled and billed together.