Gulf Capital acquires 2 RCM firms for $60M

Gulf Capital has acquired two U.S.-based revenue cycle management firms for $60 million.

The Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm acquired Eclat Health Solutions in Herndon, Va., and Hansei Solutions in Los Angeles.



Gulf Capital purchased the two companies to create a global RCM presence. It currently has a majority ownership stake in Accumed Practice Management, which provides RCM services in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Greenberg Advisors represented Gulf Capital in both transactions.

"Combining Eclat and Hansei and their exceptional management talent, with Accumed, creates a notable RCM platform," Brian Greenberg, CEO of Greenberg Advisors, said in a March 23 news release. "Specialists like these will continue playing a key role in this highly active M&A market."

