Georgia officials float $100M+ aid for Grady as area hospital plans closure

State officials are in talks for a one-time financial rescue package for Atlanta's public Grady Health System amid an unexpected decision from Wellstar Health System to close the neighboring Atlanta Medical Center this fall, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sept. 12.

The AJC reported that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens met privately Sept. 12 to discuss the aid package, according to three unnamed officials with knowledge of the meeting. The precise dollar amount has not been finalized but is expected to include more than $100 million from funds allocated to Georgia through the American Rescue Plan Act.

One official with direct knowledge of the discussions said the funding could add nearly 200 beds to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the AJC. Grady declined to comment to the AJC on the reported financial aid.

The Fulton County, Ga., Board of Commissioners approved a special one-time $11 million infusion of cash to Grady Memorial Hospital Sept. 7. Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said the $11 million was already approved to cover unexpected labor costs at Grady and will be transferred immediately.

Wellstar announced Aug. 31 it will end operations on Nov. 1 for 460-bed Atlanta Medical Center and plans to progressively wind down services leading up to that date. Closure of the level 1 trauma center will leave Grady as the only level 1 trauma center in the Atlanta metro area. The two hospitals are less than 2 miles apart.

In the statement announcing its closure plans, Wellstar said it has invested more than $350 million in capital improvements and to support sustained operating losses at the hospital, including a loss of $107 million in just the last year. It pointed to decreasing revenue and increasing costs for staff and supplies, worsened by inflation.

In a statement released by Grady, the hospital said it is the only true safety-net in Georgia. "As a not-for-profit health system, Wellstar's mission was to enhance the health and well-being of every member of the community, but they have clearly prioritized profits over people leaving 460 licensed hospital beds in the community empty and more than 120 patients per day having to seek emergency care elsewhere," the statement read.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has sent at least two letters to Wellstar President and CEO Candice Saunders detailing "extreme concerns" about plans to close Atlanta Medical Center and asking for information about what Wellstar will do to "mitigate the enormous health and economic impacts the closure will have on our community."

"We are committed to collaborating with other healthcare systems and providers, first responders, the city of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Community Health, the Georgia Hospital Association, and other agencies and municipalities to arrange for a safe and orderly transfer of care for AMC's patients and members of the community," Wellstar said in its statement.