Grady Memorial gets $11M from local government ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure

The Fulton County, Ga., Board of Commissioners approved a special one-time infusion of cash to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to a Sept. 7 report from CBS46 News.

The payment was made ahead of the impending closure of the Atlanta Medical Center, which is expected to impact Grady Memorial Hospital.

Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said the $11 million was already approved to cover unexpected labor costs at Grady and will be transferred immediately.

"Today we had an opportunity to further reinforce our commitment to Grady and ensuring the stability of Grady, particularly in light of these recent announcements," Mr. Ellis said.

Fulton County planned to give Grady the $11 million after the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursed the county for expenses incurred by the County during the pandemic response, according to WSB-TV. However, the impending closure of the Atlanta Medical Center prompted a change of plans, according to officials.

Grady is co-owned by Fulton and DeKalb counties. A spokesperson for DeKalb County said officials there are also in talks with Grady about similar investment actions.

In an email to CBS46 News, Grady administrators lauded Fulton County's investment.

"The Fulton Board of Commissioners voted earlier this summer to approve $11 million for unexpected Q1 staffing costs contingent upon FEMA reimbursement to the county. Grady is grateful for the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ decision to release these funds now, before FEMA reimbursement, in light of Atlanta Medical Center’s impending closure and our need to deploy resources," the email said.

On Sept. 1, Wellstar announced it would end operations at the Atlanta Medical Center, effective Nov. 1.