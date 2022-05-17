Florida hospital misses payroll

Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs, Fla., is behind on payroll, according to a letter from hospital administration published by ABC affiliate WMBB.

The May 10 letter, from Healthmark COO Lisa Holley, was reportedly offered to employees to give to banks and creditors. It states that employees expected to be paid on May 6, but "due to circumstances beyond our control, our funding was not available to cover their paychecks."

Ms. Holley added that the hospital is "working diligently with our financial advisors to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

An employee told WMBB the last payday was April 22.

In an internal message to staff published by the news station, hospital administrator Melissa Rebecca said employees will be paid when funds are released by CMS. Becker's left messages for Ms. Rebecca but did not immediately hear back.

News of the payroll issues comes after Healthmark temporarily closed its emergency room in March for renovations. The project was ongoing as of May 9, according to the hospital's Facebook page.