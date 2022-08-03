Fitch: Outlook is negative for CHS

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the "B-" long-term issuer default ratings of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, and revised the company's rating outlook to negative from stable.

The credit rating agency said the negative outlook reflects operating performance deterioration in the first half of this year, with significant increases in labor costs. Higher costs, weakness in volumes and acuity mix drove a downturn in the for-profit company's revenue, resulting in a reduction in its financial guidance for this year, Fitch said.

CHS ended the first six months of this year with a net loss of $327 million on revenues of $6.04 billion. In the first half of 2021, the company posted a net loss of $58 million on revenues of $6.02 billion.

Fitch noted that CHS still benefits from its strengthened liquidity and balance sheet after several debt refinancing and exchange transactions. CHS also benefits from investments in outpatient care and higher-acuity inpatient services, the credit rating agency said.