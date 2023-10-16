CVS Health CFO to take leave of absence

Shawn Guertin, CVS Health CFO and President of Health Services, is taking a leave of absence from his role for family reasons. The company said Oct. 16 it is appointing two leaders to take on his divided role.

The company attributed Mr. Guertin's temporary leave to "unforeseen family health reasons." It appointed Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance Tom Cowhey to interim CFO and Oak Street Health CEO Mike Pykosz to interim president of health services, effective immediately.

"Our thoughts are with Shawn and his family during this difficult period," CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said in a news release. "The Board and I have every confidence that Tom and Mike will ensure we continue to execute our strategy seamlessly while we give Shawn time to be with his family."

Mr. Guertin joined CVS in 2021. He previously spent eight years with Aetna as executive vice president, CFO and chief enterprise risk officer. In 2019, he stepped away from CVS Health shortly after it acquired Aetna for personal and family reasons.





