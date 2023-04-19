Connecticut Children's Medical Center assigned 'A+' rating on $114M of new debt

Dominant market share and a game-changing capital project has seen Hartford-based Connecticut Children's Medical Center earn "A+" ratings, Fitch said April 18.

The ratings apply both to its default grade and to approximately $114 million of bonds expected to be issued to support a $326 million capital project. The outlook is stable.

As the only freestanding children's hospital in the state, the 187-licensed-bed facility enjoys a 90 percent inpatient market share in its main service area, Fitch said.

In addition, the building of a new eight-story, 195,000-square-foot tower will add 71 new beds to the facility, including 50 neonatal intensive care beds. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2025.

"Fitch believes the $326 million capital project will be a once in a generation transformational project," the research note said.