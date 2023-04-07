Colorado hospital to cut interventional spine services

Southwest Health System in Cortez, Colo. will end interventional spine services this summer, The Journal reported April 6.

The hospital is relocating one of its clinics that provides interventional spine care, primary care and internal medicine to the medical office building on its main campus, effective May 8.

But the interventional spine service — located within the hospital's main campus — will be discontinued. It is currently staffed by traveling contract providers on a part-time basis.

Staff affected by the relocation and closure will have opportunities for reassignment within Southwest Health System, according to the report.

"The need for this change is unfortunate, yet the board has a fiduciary responsibility for the health and well-being of our hospital in order to continue to serve our community," Shirley Jones, chair of the board of directors, said.