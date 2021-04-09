CMS pitches 4 payment rules for 2022: 12 things to know

CMS has released its annual proposed payment updates for skilled nursing facilities, hospices, inpatient psychiatric facilities and inpatient rehabilitation facilities.

Twelve things to know about the proposed rules:

Skilled nursing facilities

1. On April 8, CMS proposed increasing payments to skilled nursing facilities by 1.3 percent in fiscal year 2022.

2. CMS estimates that the payment update and other policies in the proposed rule would result in an increase of approximately $444 million in Medicare Part A payments to skilled nursing facilities in fiscal 2022.

3. CMS is seeking public comments on a potential methodology for recalibrating the Patient Driven Payment Model that would account for the potential effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The agency is also seeking comment on whether any adjustments should be delayed or phased in to provide payment stability.

Read more about the fiscal year 2022 skilled nursing prospective payment system proposed rule here.

Hospices

4. On April 8, CMS proposed raising hospice payments by 2.3 percent, or $530 million, in fiscal year 2022.

5. CMS proposed a new measure for the Hospice Quality Reporting Program called the Hospice Care Index. The single measure includes 10 indicators of quality that are calculated from claims data.

6. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CMS issued several waivers, including one allowing the use of pseudo-patients for hospice aide competency testing. The agency proposed making this waiver permanent.

Read more about the fiscal year 2022 hospice payment rate update proposed rule here.

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities

7. On April 7, CMS proposed increasing payments to inpatient rehabilitation facilities by 2.2 percent in fiscal year 2022.

8. CMS estimates that the overall payment increase to inpatient rehab facilities would be $160 million in fiscal 2022.

9. CMS proposed adopting one new measure and updating the specifications for another measure used for the Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Quality Reporting Program, a pay-for-reporting program.

Read more about the fiscal year 2022 inpatient rehabilitation facility prospective payment system proposed rule here.

Inpatient psychiatric facilities

10. On April 7, CMS proposed raising payments to inpatient psychiatric facilities by 2.3 percent in fiscal year 2022.

11. CMS estimates that total payments to inpatient psychiatric facilities would increase by $90 million in fiscal 2022.

12. CMS proposed changing the inpatient psychiatric facility teaching policy to ensure medical residents won't be displaced if their teaching hospital or program closes. This change would align the inpatient psychiatric facility teaching policy with changes finalized in the fiscal year 2021 Inpatient Prospective Payment System rule.

Read more about the fiscal year 2022 proposed payment updates for inpatient psychiatric facilities here.

