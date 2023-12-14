CMS greenlights $600M for Mississippi hospitals

CMS approved $600 million for Mississippi hospitals as part of a new state initiative, SuperTalk Mississippi Media reported Dec. 13.

Introduced by Gov. Tate Reeves in September, the Mississippi Hospital Access Program aims to give hospitals direct payments for serving patients in the state's Medicaid managed care delivery system, the news outlet said. In what has been considered the federal ceiling for Medicaid reimbursements, these direct payments will allow hospitals near average commercial rate reimbursements.

"This plan is going to strengthen our state’s healthcare system, and I'm glad that we could get it done for the people of Mississippi," Mr. Reeves told the news outlet.

Hospitals will be able to draw around $600 million from this initial part of the plan. A second component, which is still waiting on federal approval, would provide an estimated $89 million to supplement Medicaid hospital payments in the fee-for-service delivery system.

With the approval effective date retroactive to July 1, the first payments are expected in the next few weeks, according to the report.