CMS fines 3 hospitals for alleged price transparency violations

CMS has fined three more hospitals for alleged price transparency violations.

According to CMS' price transparency enforcement website:

Chicago-based Community First Medical Center was fined $847,740 on July 24.

Marlin, Texas-based Falls Community Hospital and Clinic was fined $70,560 on July 24.

Salem, Ark.-based Fulton County Hospital was fined $63,900 on July 20.

The hospitals have 30 days from the issuance date to appeal the fines.

To date, four other hospitals have been fined for price transparency violations. One of those hospitals, Wichita Falls, Texas-based Kell West Medical Center, is appealing the punishment; CMS is reviewing the appeal.

CMS said in April it was making changes to the price transparency enforcement process in an effort to boost compliance.