Texas hospital's price transparency fine under review following appeal

Wichita Falls, Texas-based Kell West Regional Hospital's price transparency fine is under review as of May 25, according to CMS' enforcement website.

A CMS spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement May 31 that the agency indicates on its website that a fine is under review when a hospital files an appeal.

Kell West was issued a $117,260 fine April 19 for alleged violations of the federal rule. Hospital officials indicated in early May that they planned to appeal the fine.

Terry Stagg, Kell West's IT director, told NBC affiliate KFDX on May 4 that the company the hospital paid to handle the posting of standard hospital charges and shoppable services in a consumer-friendly manner did not follow through with that obligation and the hospital has taken care of it on its own.

Kell West CEO Jerry Myers, MD, told the outlet he does not expect any problems with the appeal because CMS has already fully confirmed compliance.