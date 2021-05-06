CMS boosts Medicare payments for COVID-19 antibody infusions

CMS is increasing the Medicare payment rate for administering monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with COVID-19.

Effective May 6, the national payment rate will be $450 for most healthcare settings, up from the previous rate of $310. CMS also said its national payment rate will increase to $750 when monoclonal antibodies are administered in the patient's home.

"These higher national average payment rates reflect additional information provided to CMS about the costs of providing these services in a safe and timely manner, such as clinical staff and personal protective equipment. This action also means Medicare payments to providers and suppliers will be more aligned to their costs to administer these products," CMS said.

