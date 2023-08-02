Children's Minnesota COO to step down

Jennifer Olson, senior vice president and COO of Children's Minnesota, is stepping down from the position and leaving the organization after a 22-year tenure.

Ms. Olson cited personal reasons for her decision to step down, which takes effect Sept. 2, according to a news release shared with Becker's. An interim leader or successor was not named.

Ms. Olson assumed the COO role in 2021, before then serving as senior vice president of system operations and chief strategy officer. She joined the Minneapolis and St. Paul-based system in 2001.

Children's Minnesota is the only health system in the state devoted to pediatrics and includes two hospitals.