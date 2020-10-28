Children's Minnesota to lay off 150 staffers

Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota will lay off 150 employees, the system told Becker's Hospital Review.

Children's Minnesota cited several reasons for the layoffs, including the financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to increase operational efficiencies and the need to support an organizational redesign.

The layoffs affect about 3 percent of the health system's workforce. In addition to the job cuts, Children's Minnesota said that another 150 open positions will not be filled.

Affected employees will either end their employment Dec. 31 or March 31, according to a statement from Children's Minnesota.

"Children’s Minnesota is committed to supporting these team members’ transitions in every way possible," a statement from the system reads.

The notice comes after Children's Minnesota warned last month it was eyeing "significant" layoffs and service consolidations due to mounting financial pressure from the pandemic, demographic shifts and policy changes.

More articles on healthcare finance:

New Hampshire health system files for bankruptcy

6 recent donations to hospitals, health systems

CHS records $112M profit, says it will sell 4 more hospitals by year-end

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.