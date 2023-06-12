Cash-strapped Colorado hospital increases expenses, fails to file annual report

Financially troubled Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital continues to suffer from hefty financial challenges as it reported an extended operating loss.

The system, anchored around a 49-bed hospital serving Western Colorado, reported salaries and wages jumping 68.4 percent year on year to total $10.95 million as of March 31. Contract labor rose 15 percent to total $651,300 when it had been budgeted to be below 2022 levels.

Overall, the system reported a $1.2 million operating loss as of March 31 compared with a budgeted $832,000 loss and a fiscal 2022 loss of $1.1 million for the same period.

Delta County Memorial, which also failed to file a required annual bond report, received a cash infusion from local government after it discovered it was low on cash due to high debts being paid off through its days of cash on hand stockpile. Its former CEO resigned in March.

The hospital system has also been in dispute with some workers about adequate pay.