Cash-strapped Colorado hospital gets infusion from state

Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital received $1.4 million in advance payments from the state after the hospital discovered it was low on cash due to high debts, The Fort Morgan Times reported April 2.

The Colorado Healthcare Affordability and Sustainability Enterprise paid $653,060 to the hospital March 31, and the hospital will receive a second tranche of $818,262 by April 21.

The payments are not loans, but an earlier delivery of money the hospital was going to receive, according to the report.

It is still being determined whether the payments will be enough to stabilize the hospital's financial situation.