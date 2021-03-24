California medical group to close, lay off 151

Northern California Medical Associates is closing its practice in Santa Rosa, Calif., May 1 and laying off 151 employees, according to documents filed with the state.

The medical group cited natural disasters and financial strain as reasons for the closure.

"We regret to inform you that three years of natural disaster and corporate financial decline will force Northern California Medical Associates to cease doing clinical business," states a letter accompanying the group's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice.

The letter, signed by the group's director of human resources, states the closure is expected to be permanent.

"This closing will involve cessation of all operations and termination of all employees at the site, with the exception of those continuing on in administration with closure duties," the letter states.

The layoffs will affect clinical and nonclinical positions. Twenty-six physicians and seven nurse practitioners will lose their jobs when the medical practice closes, according to the letter.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Why rural hospital closures hit a record high in 2020

New York hospital takes $34M hit from nearly 2,700 canceled surgeries

Billionaire unloads $42M of CHS shares

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.