California health system to lay off 31 workers

NorthBay Healthcare will lay off 31 full-time workers as part of its pandemic recovery plan, the system said Nov. 2.

The Fairfield, Calif.-based nonprofit health system said it needs to adjust operations to fit a new healthcare reality brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"NorthBay was one of our nation's first responders to the COVID-19 outbreak and we're feeling the fiscal toll," B. Konard Jones, president and CEO of NorthBay Healthcare, said in a news release. "We are making difficult choices, but our recovery efforts will not affect the high-quality patient care we deliver that our community depends on."

The layoffs come after the health system had already reduced its staff count by 112 through retirements and voluntary departures this summer.

NorthBay Healthcare employs 2,863 staff members.

