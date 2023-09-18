Broward Health gets rating upgrade

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health saw its revenue bond rating raised to "Baa1" from "Baa2" by Moody's.

The ratings boost reflects the health system's "durability of margins and liquidity" and efforts to diversify revenue by growing business lines, Broward Health said Sept. 18. Broward Health's financial outlook was considered stable, according to Moody's.

"Our focus on enhancing our health care services has resulted in improved financial performance and increased confidence in our organization," Alisa Bert, interim CFO and vice president of finances at Broward Health, said in the release. "We are pleased that our diligent efforts in managing our financials, reducing debt, and improving operational efficiency have resulted in an improved bond rating."