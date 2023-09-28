Bon Secours Mercy Health's 3 ACOS created $66.3M in Medicare savings

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's three accountable care organizations created $66.3 million in total savings in 2022, according to a Sept. 27 health system news release.

Four things to know

1. The Mercy Health Select ACO created $51.1 million in savings to CMS and $37.5 million in earned shared savings. These results marked its most successful year since being chosen to participate in CMS' Medicare Shared Savings Program in 2011. Mercy Health Select participates in the program's Enhanced track, which is the highest level of downside risk but also shares the greatest portion of savings if successful.

2. The Hampton Roads Good Help ACO created $2.71 million in savings to CMS and earned shared savings of more than $1 million. Hampton Roads participates in Track B of the program, which is an upside only track. It is provided a per-member, per-year financial benchmark in order to share any savings.

3. The Richmond Good Help ACO created $12.5 million in savings to CMS and earned shared savings of $4.9 million. It also participates in Track B.

4. Since joining the program, the three ACOs have saved CMS $236 million and created $133 million in earned shared savings.