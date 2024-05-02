Bon Secours Mercy Health outsourcing hospice, home health agencies

Ten home health agencies and 11 hospice operations previously led by Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health will now be managed by Compassus, a provider of home-based healthcare services.

Bon Secours formed a joint venture with Compassus, according to a May 2 news release from the health system. Under the agreement, Compass will manage Bon Secours home health agencies and hospice operations in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.

Bon Secours Mercy Health will retain ownership of its current hospice house real estate assets, according to the release, with Compassus handling operational management at designated sites.