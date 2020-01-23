Bon Secours Mercy Health forecasts $10B in revenue this year

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health expects to generate net revenue of more than $10 billion in 2020, a jump of more than 17 percent from the previous year, according to the Cincinnati Business Journal.

"I'll be disappointed if it's not in excess of [$10 billion]," Bon Secours Mercy Health CEO John Starcher told the publication. "The headline for Bon Secours Mercy Health this past year has been our continued growth story and the success we’ve had in operationalizing that growth."

The health system expects to generate more revenue this year through acquisitions, specifically its plan to acquire three hospitals in Virginia from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, and purchasing a majority stake in the four-hospital Roper St. Francis Healthcare joint venture in Charleston, S.C.

In addition, in mid-2019 the system purchased five hospitals in Ireland.

When all of those acquisitions close, the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country will have 50 U.S.-based hospitals in seven states and five in Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health also has a workforce of more than 60,000.

Bon Secours Mercy Health was formed in September 2018 by the merger of Mercy Health with Maryland-based Bon Secours. The system expects to cut $280 million in expenses with the merger.

