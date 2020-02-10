Bon Secours begins winding down services at Kentucky hospital

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health plans to end several services at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, Ky., before officially shutting down the facility.

Bon Secours announced plans in January to close Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital by the end of September. The hospital will begin scaling back services this month, according to a Feb. 7 announcement.

Bon Secours provided the following service end dates:

Feb. 14: Occupational medicine

Feb. 19: Outpatient electromyography testing

Feb. 21: Cornerstone Medical Plaza's imaging and lab services

Feb. 28: Cardiovascular recovery unit

March 2: Lung navigation program

March 6: Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital imaging center

March 27: Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital sleep center

The health system said it will keep patients informed about the wind-down process and closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

"Exiting a market is a complex process, and we are making decisions based on how we can best manage transitions for both patients and associates," states the release. "When decisions are made regarding timing and affected services, we commit to sharing information as soon as possible."

