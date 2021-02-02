Billionaire buys SpaceX flight to raise $200M for St. Jude

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman is chartering a rocket and spacecraft from SpaceX, and he is raffling off one of the seats with the goal of raising at least $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., according to The New York Times.

Mr. Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, will command the "Inspiration4" mission, which is scheduled to launch in October. One of the other four seats in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will go to a front-line healthcare worker from St. Jude.

The worker is a cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude and is an employee there today, Mr. Isaacman told The New York Times.

The fourth seat will go to an entrepreneur in a "Shark Tank"-like contest run by Shift4, according to the report.

