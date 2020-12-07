Baylor Scott & White to lay off 102 employees, outsource jobs to India

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health said it will lay off 102 employees in finance and accounting roles as part of an effort to reshape operations and reduce costs, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The duties of the affected workers will be outsourced to a third-party vendor in India. About 18 of the affected Baylor employees will be offered positions with the vendor, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Baylor Scott & White told Becker's Hospital Review that the system will retain about two-thirds of its corporate finance department.



"Our system is continuously looking for ways to reduce costs and improve our ability to provide affordable and quality healthcare for our patients and members. As part of this, we are transforming the way we deliver our corporate finance services," the nonprofit health system wrote in a statement obtained by Becker's.



The cuts follow a larger round of layoffs and furloughs announced in May, which affected about 1,200 employees, or 3 percent of its workforce.

The health system said it is working to be more efficient and intentional in how resources are used. It is working to add front-line caregivers and has more than 2,000 open clinical jobs, a spokesperson told Becker's.

"We care deeply about all our colleagues and are committed to supporting them through this process," the statement read.

