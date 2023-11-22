Baptist Health tries to clear the air after Drew Memorial layoffs

Following the more than 40 reported layoffs at Monticello, Ark.-based Drew Memorial Hospital in early November, Little Rock-based Baptist Health is looking to clear the air ahead of acquiring the hospital in December, the Advance-Monticellonian reported Nov. 22.

During a Quorum Court report, DMHS CEO Scott Barrilleaux read a Baptist Health statement which confirmed DMHS and Baptist Health are working to identify areas where labor efficiencies can be gained at the hospital.

"The individuals impacted will have the opportunity to apply for other openings across Baptist Health. This is an effort to operate Drew Memorial similarly to other Baptist Health regional facilities, and take advantage of the scope and size of Baptist Health," the system said in its release.

In a meeting with Baptist leadership, Advance-Monticellonian confirmed 43 total DMHS layoffs, with 8 RNs and LPNs and a total of 20 patient care technicians, or certified nurses aides. Other hospital areas saw a reduction of only one to two employees. Baptist leaders stressed the situation was not all doom and gloom, with improved retirement plans and raises for remaining employees making under-market salary.

Baptist's acquisition is set for completion on Dec. 3. DMHS will be Baptist's 12th hospital and be renamed Baptist Health Medical Center-Drew County.