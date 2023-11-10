Arkansas system reduces workforce ahead of Baptist deal

Monticello, Ark.-based Drew Memorial Hospital plans to lay off more than 40 workers ahead of its planned acquisition by Little Rock-based Baptist Health, the Advance-Monticellonian reported Nov. 9.

The workforce cuts are being implemented to operate Drew Memorial similarly to other regional Baptist facilities "and take advantage of the scope and size of Baptist Health," a spokesperson for Drew Memorial told the Advance-Monticellonian.

Affected workers will have the opportunity to apply for other openings across Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist, according to Drew Memorial Health.

"This will be one of several initiatives to operate [Drew Memorial Health] in a safe and more efficient manner, and continue to provide high quality care to the community," the system told the publication.

Baptist will officially acquire Drew Memorial Health —- which includes a 60-bed hospital, two clinics and home health —- in December, pending regulatory approval of the transaction.

Drew Memorial Health approached Baptist about a merger agreement months ago, according to Baptist President and CEO Troy Wells.

"In today's challenging healthcare environment, it is not uncommon for independent community hospitals to look for a system partner," Mr. Wells said. "Baptist Health has a proven track record for operating our rural hospitals efficiently, allowing them to remain viable while providing quality health care in much needed areas of our state."

Drew Memorial Health did not respond to Becker's request for comment.