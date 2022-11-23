Ascension hospital in Indiana down to final weeks

Ascension is weeks away from closing an Indiana hospital and nine medical practices.

The St. Louis-based health system is closing Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford, Ind., and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices in December.

In a statement shared with Becker's in September, Ascension said the decision was made "after a thorough assessment of the hospital's current operating environment and the healthcare landscape in Bedford."

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn is a critical access hospital and one of two such facilities in Lawrence County. The other is IU Health Bedford Hospital, part of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

"After exploring the options available, including conducting an unsuccessful search for a buyer for the hospital, it was clear that other providers with a larger presence in the region are better positioned to efficiently serve the residents of Bedford and neighboring communities," Ascension said in the September statement.

"We are committed to supporting our Ascension St. Vincent Dunn community through this transition."

The hospital will close Dec. 16, affecting 77 workers, according to a notice Ascension filed with state regulators. Ascension said the health system plans to offer severance and outplacement services to affected employees who do not secure another position within the organization.

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent is closing nine practice locations in Lawrence County, according to a separate notice Ascension filed with state regulators. Ascension said closing is expected to begin Dec. 16 and conclude on or around Dec. 23, affecting 56 workers. The health system also said Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent plans to offer severance and outplacement services to affected employees who do not secure another position within the organization.

The closures in Indiana are the latest for Ascension. In October, Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit closed its Meade Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Center.

Ascension did not respond to Becker's requests for further comment.