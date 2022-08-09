Adventist Health lays off staff

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health is laying off 52 employees. The layoffs began last month, according to a notice filed with state regulators.

The layoffs affected several directors and managers as well as 19 staffing coordinators.

"Adventist Health focuses on providing exceptional care in our 23 hospitals and 400 clinics. This requires a periodic reassessment of initiatives and realignment of our workforce to best meet the changing needs of the communities we serve," an Adventist Health spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. "We are hopeful that team members who have been impacted will choose to apply to one of the 2,000 positions currently available across Adventist Health."

The spokesperson said the realignment is part of a strategic and intentional focus on the system's hospitals and clinics as the organization grows its care delivery company.